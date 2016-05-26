Four candidates remain in search for new WLS Superintendent

The final candidates vying to be the next Washington Local School District's Superintendent were put to the test Wednesday night.

The spot is open after former Superintendent Patrick Hickey resigned amid accusations he acted inappropriately.

The final four candidates remaining running to be the next Washington Local Superintendent are Kadee Anstadt, Kenneth Ratliff, Susan Hayward, and James Herrhotlz.

During a meet and greet the four were questioned by community members.

One parent asked how long the candidates intend to stay.

"You have that commitment from me. I’m not going anywhere else, this is the pinnacle of, this would be the pinnacle of anyone's career,” said Kadee Anstadt.

Candidate Kenneth Ratliff said he would never say never to considering open enrollment.

“We need to look at things, there's some, you know, you have some, some kids in the district, think about 300 kids that choose community schools over this school. That’s almost 2 million dollars,” said Ratliff.

When asked what can be improved, candidate Susan Hayward says she would work on State standards.

"Your kids are growing, they just need to grow enough to pass the state standards, and that's what I’d work on, the state standards, said Susan Hayward.

Parents wanted to know how visible the new Superintendent plans to be.

“I’m an out and about guy, and I do all kinds of things with kids because I actually like them. It’s one of my passions, I actually like kids, they make my day,” said candidate James Herrhotlz.

One of these four could be chosen as the next Superintendent as early as next Tuesday.

