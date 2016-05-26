FDA regulation of e-cigarettes and impact on young people

Electronic cigarettes have been gaining in popularity, and now they're officially labeled a tobacco product under the FDA's strict regulations.

"I think it's about time. I think it definitely needs to be regulated," said Health Commissioner of Toledo Lucas County Health, Dr. David Grossman. "Usually when the FDA regulates, they regulate top to bottom. That means, what form it can be in, how much is in each thing, advertising for it that can be used, packaging."

Dr. Grossman says he's particularly pleased with the regulation, because he feels e-cigs appeal to young people.

It's a thought echoed by the American Cancer Society which says regulations on e-cig products should go even further.

Jeff Stephens with the American Cancer Society in Columbus says flavors particularly target young people.

"Fighting to get restrictions on the use of flavors because they're very, clearly used to market towards youth to get them hooked on the products," he said.

The CDC recently released its yearly youth tobacco survey and found more teens are using e-cigs than in years past, and cigarette use has declined.

Overall, tobacco use among young people has not changed since 2011.

Does that mean if e-cigarettes are more difficult to get because of new regulations, teens will switch to traditional cigarettes?

Dr. Grossman isn't ready to say that... just yet.

"Nicotine is a gateway to nicotine," he said.

Dr. Grossman isn't saying e-cigarettes need to be banned, because they could prove to be a safer alternative to cigarettes, but the science isn't there yet.

He says regulation will make sure e-cig products are safe and they stay out of the wrong hands.

New regulations kick in August 1.

Meanwhile, vapor shops are fighting back against FDA regulation on social media, explaining how regulation would damage their business.

They're urging customers to contact members of Congress to support a House Resolution on the issue. When asked, all declined to comment.

