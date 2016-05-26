Man turns himself in after fatal hit-and-run in central Toledo

Toledo police say the man responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash has turned himself in.

The crash happened Thursday, May 19 on Hawley near Nebraska in central Toledo.

Police say 54-year-old Douglas Kania was riding his bike when he was hit by a car. He later died.

On Thursday, May 26, a man turned himself into police along with the vehicle involved.

Police say they are checking the car for evidence. Any charges against the man will be filed once the investigation is complete.

