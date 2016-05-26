AED Hide and Seek: In an emergency, can you find one?

Being an official is not easy. With all the booing and yelling from fans, you’ve got to have tough skin. And chances are, you’ve heard or even contributed to chaos in the stands.

Being an official is not easy. With all the booing and yelling from fans, you’ve got to have tough skin. And chances are, you’ve heard or even contributed to chaos in the stands.

The Ohio Legislature passed a law in 2016 making medical marijuana legal, under a number of restrictions.Two years later, the program is supposed to be fully operational by September 2018. With just a few months left to go, we wanted to know if the drug is dangerous or beneficial. It seems there are still a lot of unknowns.

Cullop has been a head coach at the collegiate level for the past 18 years, the last 10 at the helm of the Toledo Rockets Women’s basketball team.

Cullop has been a head coach at the collegiate level for the past 18 years, the last 10 at the helm of the Toledo Rockets Women’s basketball team.

Holy Toledo! There's no doubt you've heard that expression before. But do you know where it comes from?

They are meant to save lives, and because of that, many businesses have invested thousands to have them on hand. But can you find these life saving devices when seconds count?



We found out first hand that Automatic External Defibrillators or AEDs are not always where they should be in Toledo.

But one local family had a life saved by an AED because it was in the right place.

Craig Anderson's granddaughter was getting married at a remote Christian camp in Michigan called Camp Miracle. And it was nothing short of a miracle what happened the night before the wedding after the brides grandfather d ropped to the floor and went into cardiac arrest.

"Within 5 minutes someone realized I needed the defibrillator," said Craig. "They ran and got it off the wall. It was sitting in the lobby and its been there on the wall for years, nobody ever paid attention to it. They were even worried the battery would be dead on it."

The AED is being credited for saving Craig's life when hospitals and medics were miles away.

And because it was displayed on a wall and not locked up in an office and hooked up to Craig within minutes, he survived.

"If you reverse that cardiac arrest as soon as possible, the damage will be less, the treatment will be easier and the future prognosis," said Dr. Ameer Kabour.

Dr. Kabour is a Cardiologist with Mercy Health and says a defibrillator has to be used within 5 to 10 minutes for a patient to survive.



"It should be available on every floor of the building not just the main floor.," he said.



WTOL found that is not the reality after our Michelle Zepeda visited a few places in Toledo to see if she could find their AEDs.



We have learned most public places, government buildings, malls and arenas have AEDs. But most are located in a security offices or first aid rooms, not out in the open for the public to grab and use.



Craig's son David Anderson says this has to change.

"Get them out from behind your cabinet, get them out of your drawer, get them out where they are visible, and get people trained so they are comfortable holding them and they know how to use them," he said.



After that AED saved his father, David Anderson and his wife have made it their mission to gift AEDs to Bowling Green businesses through the heart of BG project.



"Hopefully we never have to use them but if we do they are there," added Anderson.

