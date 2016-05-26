Fostoria placed under fiscal emergency by State of Ohio

The City of Fostoria has been placed under fiscal emergency by the State of Ohio.

The move comes after the mayor’s office asked the State Auditor’s Office to come in and review the finances.

The reports state the city is facing an $800,000 deficit for 2016.

City officials say they have been dealing with budget issues since 2008. But they have tried to stay afloat.

Over last seven years, the city used three years of contingency fund and applied for and received the S.A.F.E.R. grant for the last four years in an effort to keep safety forces fully staffed.

For the last four years, city officials have also made numerous changes to help cut costs.

In a press release, city officials said:

Rest assured, public safety has been and will continue to be our first priority.

For now, officials are researching and discussing different ways to fix the deficit.

When asked, Mayor Eric Keckler declined an interview on the matter with WTOL.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.