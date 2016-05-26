Man found competent to stand trial in neglect death of wife

A Monroe County man charged with manslaughter in the neglect death of his wife will stand trial.

Robert Shelton, 67, was back in court Tuesday for a judge to review his competency report.

Shelton has been out on bond since he was charged in the crime.

Michigan state police say Shelton’s wife Debbie, 61, died in his care. She was severely obese and had diabetes.

Back in June, Debbie was found unconscious and taken to a hospital. Emergency room personnel reported skin damage from extreme neglect and a very large abscess on her abdomen filled with live maggots. Debbie later died.

If found guilty, Shelton could serve up to 15 years in prison. He’ll be back in court June 2.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.