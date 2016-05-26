Body found at Harrison Lake State Park identified

The body found at Harrison Lake State Park Wednesday has been identified by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Eric Heis with ODNR says Steven Moden, Jr. was found at the park just before 1 p.m. along the shoreline. Heis says a fisherman spotted the body.

There is currently no foul play suspected.

An autopsy will determine the official cause of death.

