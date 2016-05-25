Rossford income tax issue continues, residents call it 'trickledown effect'

The tax battle in Rossford continues, and residents are unhappy.

Back in January, Rossford city council voted to change the tax policy.

Before the change, Rossford residents who worked in other cities were fully reimbursed for the income tax they paid to the cities where they worked.

But now, residents are only reimbursed for half of that money.

Residents say there could be a trickledown effect, following a council vote this week to keep the reciprocity at 50 percent.

“I have three ill and dying family members my money can be better used doing that rather than going into roadwork. We have individuals who want new schools for their kids, well guess what, that can't happen if you're taxed after taxed after taxed,” said Jackie Brown, a resident of Rossford.

A group called ‘Voters Voice’ is taking the decision through the court system.

The city says they cannot comment because of pending litigation.

