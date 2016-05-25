Students, staff revive memorial garden at Bowling Green High School

After several years of no attention, a courtyard at Bowling Green High School is taking on new life.

Students and staff worked to restore it, then discovered the green space, was actually a memorial garden.

According to Josh Iler, a science teacher at the school, the courtyards weren't always nice to look at.

"It was so bad that when you walked through that glass hallway you couldn't see the light," said Iler.

He says after seeing the space unused and overgrown he got to thinking about helping this area come back to life. So he decided to get some of his students involved.

Jordan Arrington, who has worked on the project the last two years, was one of several students who embraced the task of renewing this space.

But as work progressed, everyone involved realized this space was more than a courtyard.

"When we discovered that it was a memorial at one point, it kind of put a little more pressure on the entire situation, but still kind of made it worthwhile," said Iler.

Turns out the the area was dedicated to six Bowling Green high school students who died while attending the school back in 1981, four of which lost their lives in a car accident that year.

Jordan says the discovery just made the improvements touch even more people than anticipated.

"It's bigger with the memorial that it is, redoing it all. Just a bigger effect than the school, the community, people that have come through the high school and left. It's affecting a lot more people than we ever thought it would," said Jordan.

More than anything, Jordan says the project has taught him to take pride in his work. While for Mr. Iler, it was about bringing kids together.

"When you can bring the kids together, you're going to get good things to happen. and I've seen nothing but positive so far," said Iler.

Work is not done on the project. Students will continue to finish and maintain the courtyards.

