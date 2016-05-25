Police search for thieves in Lorain, OH jewelry heist

Police in Lorain, Ohio are searching for five people suspected in a jewelry heist.

The thieves’ brazen robbery was caught on camera.

Tuesday morning, four people broke into the jewelry store, smashing display cabinets and taking several pieces of jewelry, including some high end watches.

A fifth person remained outside as the lookout.

If you have any information about who robbed the jewelry store, call Lorain police at 440-204-2100.

