City of Toledo invites you to celebrate annual Memorial Day Parade

The City of Toledo wants residents to celebrate the annual Memorial Day Parade on Saturday.

Memorial Day is Monday, but the City of Toledo will be celebrating with a parade on Saturday starting at 10 a.m.

The parade will begin at Summit and Monroe Street, and proceed down Summit to Jackson and Michigan, where it will end.

A reviewing stand will be set up in front of One Government center.

“This is the only time of the year where we take time to honor and pay tribute to the men and women that lost their lives for our country and we need to keep in mind the men and women that have lost their limbs and suffered brain injuries from the wars,” said Robert Schmitt.

The annual Memorial Day Service will immediately follow the parade on the grounds of the Civic Center Mall.

