Wood, Lucas Co. sheriff's office discuss potential drone purchase

With subzero temperatures on the way, there are several things you can do to make sure your home is protected from the cold, especially keeping your pipes from freezing.

How to keep pipes from freezing

Mother Nature has not been kind the last few weeks, and she might not even be done yet. So crews in Defiance are working hard Tuesday, prepping for any winter storm on its way.

We promise summer will come again, but in the meantime, heating professionals have some tips for how you can stay warm and maximize the efficiency of your heating system:

Tips to keep your house warm this winter

With temperatures well below freezing for days at a time, it's important to make sure you don't lose heat in your home. Heating experts say there are a few easy things you can do to keep your furnace running smoothly.

Tips to keep your furnace running in the cold

As you turn on your heat to keep warm in these frigid cold temperatures, there is something you should also keep in mind... carbon monoxide.

Technology is getting ready to change law enforcement for good as local law enforcement met Wednesday to discuss potential purchases of drones.

Agencies from Lucas and Wood County were on hand to look at the different features and different prices of these drones.

A cost benefit analysis was discussed to determine which drone would be the most beneficial to the department.

“It's important to look at drones because it's the wave of the future. Helicopters are expensive. But the drone we feel is going to be a great tool for us. To the point that we could have a drone in every vehicle in the future,” said John Tharp, Lucas County Sheriff.

The drones can be used in many ways, including helping locate a missing person or locating the hottest spot in a fire using infrared cameras.

The drones looked at ranged in price from $5,000 to $20,000, which is $50,000 cheaper than the previous model tested.

When the agencies decide to purchase the drone, they will likely buy one unit and share between both of the departments.

