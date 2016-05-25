Owens Community College receives x-ray machine from St. Luke's Hospital

Students at Owens Community College now have a new learning tool.

An x-ray machine was delivered Wednesday from St. Luke's Hospital.

The College says first and second year students in the Radiography and Surgical programs will use the machine.

It's an experience staff members say the students wouldn't otherwise get.

"This machine is invaluable to our students, both in the first year and second year of the Radiography program as well as the Surgery program at Owens Community College, it's going to offer the kind of education our students need," said Amy Crofts, Medical Imaging Department Chair.

A representative from the maker of the equipment and graduate of Owens will come to campus twice a year to teach the students how to use it.

