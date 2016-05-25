City leaders ask for help to lower recycle contamination rate

The city of Toledo is facing some recycling issues, and city leaders are asking for your help.

“It's not a problem with just Toledo but our contamination rate is very high and we have to get in under control,” said David Welch.

It is important to put your paper, glass, and plastic directly into a blue recycle bin because the items could be thrown out if placed in the garbage with regular trash.

“If you take all of your plastic bottles, put them in a plastic garbage bag, and put them in the trash, when they get to the plant the line is moving too fast and they can’t see what's in there so they throw it out,” said Welch.

Typical items that can be recycled include Milk Jugs, Tide laundry detergent, Cardboard, Newspaper, and aluminum cans. But be sure to not add yard waste to your recycling bin.

“When you put yard waste in your recycling and it goes in that truck it can contaminate that whole load. So one bag of waste can contaminate a whole 6 ton load. Garbage, yard waste, gardening hoses. It just doesn’t work in the system,” said Stephen Klemann.

If you have any questions about what can and cannot be recycled, call 419-936-2511 for more information.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.