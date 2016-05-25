Local cemeteries look for volunteers to place flags on veterans' graves

For many Memorial Day is a time to celebrate the start of summer. But it's also a day to honor those who died serving our country.

Right now, local cemeteries are looking for volunteers to help place American flags on veterans' graves.

There are thousands of veterans buried in the Toledo area, some dating all the way back to the Civil War. It takes hundreds of volunteers to canvas cemeteries and pay tribute to the brave men and women who lost their lives in the armed forces.

"They feel that they've done something to pay the veterans back. For us at Woodlawn, it's a way to invite the public for a community celebration that we can all place honor for our local veterans," said Patty Toneff, Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.

Volunteers will meet Friday at 9 a.m. to place flags on graves at the Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.

Other memorial parks in the area are also looking for volunteers.

