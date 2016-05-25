Sentencing for teen who punched TPS bus driver pushed back - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sentencing for teen who punched TPS bus driver pushed back

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The sentencing for a local teen found guilty of assaulting a Toledo Public School bus driver has been pushed back.  

The 17-year-old admitted to punching the TPS bus driver in the face during an argument over money.  

The attack in April left the driver with a broken nose and missing teeth! 

But now he will have to wait to hear his sentence.  

"Apparently this young man has violated community control. He was put under level two, which allowed him to go home at night, and he violated that by threatening someone else and actually in that threat mentioned the incident and the damage he had done to the victim in this case," said Lori Olander, Lucas County Juvenile Prosecutor.  

The teen will be back in court June 7. 

