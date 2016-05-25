Toledo ranks 10th on list of most 'drugged out' cities

The City of Toledo is among the nation’s worst cities for drug overdoses, according to criminal justice blog ArrestRecords.com.

Toledo came in tenth, but two other Ohio cities came in even higher - Cincinnati came in sixth, while Dayton topped the list at first place.

The site maps out drug-related overdoses across the country using data from the Center for Disease Control. The list only includes cities with a population above 400,000.

The numbers come from 2014, the most recent year with available data.

The rankings considered not just the number of overdoses, but also the survival rate of those instances.

According to the site, 2014 was the worst year on record for drug overdoses across the country, and 61 percent were caused by opioids such as heroin and painkillers.

