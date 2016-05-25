Students dismissed early from Horizon Science Academy due to pow - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Students dismissed early from Horizon Science Academy due to power outage

The Horizon Science Academy on Douglas Road dismissed students early Wednesday because of a power outage.

Parents are asked to pick up their children as soon as possible.

A spokesperson for the school says a dump truck on the Douglas Road construction project hit a utility pole.

A Toledo Edison crew is working to restore power. 

