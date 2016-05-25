Mother of 13-yr-old allegedly held captive in north Toledo behind bars at Lucas Co. Jail

The mother of the 13-year-old girl allegedly held captive by her step-father and step-brother in their north Toledo home is now behind bars at the Lucas County Jail.

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested 39-year-old Stafonda Hawkins Wednesday in the 900 block of Tecumseh Street.

Hawkins was wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority (APA) for a parole violation issued in late November of 2015.

Last week, Hawkins' daughter told police she had been held captive in the basement of a north Toledo home for over a year. Her step-father Timothy Ciboro and step-brother Esten Ciboro were then arrested. They are now being held at the Lucas County Jail and face child endangering and kidnapping charges. The 13-year-old also told police she had not seen her mother since 2012.

U.S. Marshals located Hawkins in Las Vegas, NV and tracked her back to Toledo. Police say she was staying with a family member along with her young son.

The Toledo Police Department had referred the case to Lucas County Children Services for review.

Hawkins is being held at the Lucas County Jail, where she was booked on an unrelated parole violation.

Hawkins appeared before a judge in Toledo Municipal Court on Thursday in connection to a 2009 theft charge.

On Friday, Hawkins appeared before the Sylvania Municipal Court via video on charges of writing bad checks. She will be sentenced for those charges on June 6.

