Gas prices rise ahead of Memorial Day weekend

If you plan on driving this Memorial Day weekend, you may notice higher gas prices.

“We're good, low for a while and then up it goes again, it sucks,” said Toledo driver Sara Forgette.

Right now, prices are on their way up.

“Supply is weak at a time of year when demand couldn’t be any higher,” said Patrick Dehaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com.

Experts say the hike comes as the holiday weekend gets closer, but that's not the only reason.

“On an account of extensive refinery maintenance, also some trouble getting some refineries restarted that is the major problem we're facing now that's leading to the spike here in the Great Lakes,” said Dehaan.

He says that includes refineries here in Ohio and southeastern Michigan.

According to gas buddy.com, right now the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Toledo is about $2.50.

“If you're looking at a station at $2.25 that's a really good deal, I’d fill up because most stations will likely be in the $2.50s over Memorial Day,” said Dehaan.

He expects prices to peak at $2.59 a gallon.

“We have two cars, so at least $100 for two cars, it’s a lot,” said Forgette.

She says she normally tries to keep an eye on prices and was hoping she'd beat the weekend hike. She paid $2.49 at a south Toledo station.

“We were too late. Next time we are going to prepare and be ready,” said Forgette.

If you're wondering when you'll start to see prices drop, experts say that's tough to predict and will depend on what happens with refineries in our region.

