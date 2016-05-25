Sex offender arrested after failing to register address - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sex offender arrested after failing to register address

Timothy Gantt (Source: Toledo Police Department) Timothy Gantt (Source: Toledo Police Department)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo man is behind bars after failing to register as a habitual sex offender. 

Timothy Gantt, 55, was arrested Tuesday. He's accused of living in a home for nearly a year without registering the address with the state. 

He was convicted more than 20 years ago of a sex crime, and it's not his first time not updating his address. 

Gantt is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday. 

