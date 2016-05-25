Man accused of several car break-ins in central Toledo faces jud - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man accused of several car break-ins in central Toledo faces judge

Scotty Slay (Source: Toledo Police Department) Scotty Slay (Source: Toledo Police Department)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man police say was caught breaking into cars in central Toledo overnight is set to face a judge. 

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on Macomber and Torrey Hill. Officers say 24-year-old Scotty Slay was caught running away from several vehicles that had freshly broken windows and had been rummaged though.  

He was then arrested on three counts of theft, three counts of criminal damaging and one count of obstructing justice. 

Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest on his arraignment. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly