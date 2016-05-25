Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office investigates after body found in burning car

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is now investigating both a death and car fire.

At around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday a large fire was seen in a field off West Newburg Road near Burns Road in Ash Township.

Both the Ash Township Fire Department and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded.

Once the fire was put out an unidentified body was discovered in the driver's seat.

A preliminary investigation indicates the body found is that of a 28-year-old Dearborn Heights man. His identity is not being released until forensics confirms it.

The remains were transported to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Detectives say a revolver was found inside the car and believe the death may have been self-inflicted.

Right now, they say there is no indication another person was involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

