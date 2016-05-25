Lucas Co. Canine Care and Control Dog Warden resigns

The Director of Lucas County Canine Care and Control is resigning effective July 5.

Julie Lyle has been the director since 2010.

During Lyle's time at LCCCC live release rates for dogs in her care increased 74 percent.

"I'm very pleased with my contributions to the department, particularly my emphasis on progressive animal care practices aimed at both the physical and mental well-being of sheltered dogs," said Lyle.

Lyle is moving on to a new position as Director of Humane Ohio and will continue to be a shelter partner.

Read Lyle's full letter of resignation here.

