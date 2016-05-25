All clear given after Rossford High School bomb threat

The Rossford Police Department is investigating a bomb threat made at a local high school Wednesday.

The call came into Rossford High School just before 11 a.m.

Police immediately evacuated both the high school and junior high, as the Toledo Police Bomb Squad swept the building.

Both students and faculty members were sent to the Rossford Rec Center down the street.

Fortunately, nothing was found in either of the buildings, and an all clear was given around 1 p.m.

Rossford Police Chief Glenn Goss says automated calls like the one they received can be done through a computer, and at this point they're working to find out who was behind the threat.

He says they take these situations very seriously, and when it's fake, it's frustrating because a lot of manpower is used.

"It takes up a lot of law enforcement and fire department manpower, and is really a danger to the community, because it diminishes our safety services to the citizens who really need it," said Chief Goss.

The investigation into the threat is ongoing.

