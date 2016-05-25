Medical mishaps are a serious issue

A medical procedure gone wrong is a fear many people have. Now a new study is raising questions about the quality of care in hospitals .

The Johns Hopkins study suggests medical errors may kill at least 250,000 thousand people a year, making it the third leading cause of death in the United States.

Previous studies have put that number between 44,000 and 195,000.

One reason for the wide range of estimates could be the accurate data on the issues is hard to find.

The doctors behind the study hope this will lead to reform in the health care system and keep hospitals accountable.

