Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office investigates home invasion, assault

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion and assault after discovering the victim in a vehicle late Tuesday night.

Around 11:50 p.m., officers stopped the vehicle the woman was in and were informed about the incident.

The victim says her 42-year-old ex-boyfriend assaulted her during an argument.

Officers went to the home on W. Albain Road in Monroe Township and discovered the suspect broke a window to get inside.

The area was searched, but the suspect was not location.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.