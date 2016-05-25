Overnight arson believed to be connected to ongoing family feud

A harsh warning from the Toledo Police Department as they investigate yet another overnight arson believed to be an act of retaliation between two feuding families - the Blackmans and Hopings.

"Tell everybody to calm down and stop this type of activity. More people are just going to get hurt and more people are going to go to prison, and for what - nothing," said Lt. Joe Heffernan, TPD.

Wednesday morning's arson on Trenton is just the latest in the ongoing crime spree TPD says is being fueled by the Blackman and Hopings families.

The Toledo Fire Department says the fire was intentionally started at a vacant house on Trenton around 2 a.m. and quickly spread to the house next door.

The family inside did make it out safely, but this isn't the first time emergency crews have responded to the block.

Just weeks ago, one of the homes caught on fire was hit by stray bullets when several people were shot nearby. Then, last week, an arson investigation was launched after a fire across the street broke out.

"The combined team with the fire and police investigation certainly is a robust team and is very active and they're very good at what they do and I would like to think that it would discourage anyone who would consider committing the crime of arson in the city of Toledo to think twice about doing that," said Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld, TFD.

Wednesday's arson is the seventh crime being investigated as part of the violent and deadly feud.

And Lt. Heffernan says all hands are on deck to stop it.

"The community is outraged and don't want this to happen anymore, and the people who are participating in the violence, once they get caught, are going to pay the price," said Lt. Heffernan.

Officials say the vacant home was undergoing renovations. The fire caused about $20,000 of damage.

