Owens Community College enrollment expected to fall next year

Fewer students are choosing Owens Community College for their educational needs.

According to the Assistant Dean of Admissions Meghan Schmidbauer, the school is preparing for a 10 to 11 percent d rop in enrollment next year.

"Community college as a whole, over the past couple years, has seen a decrease in our enrollment trends. Simply because were seeing different things within the local economy within our local regions," said Schmidbauer.

She says that trend is something they have been monitoring and are prepared for.

"Of course it's a big deal, it's not anything we take lightly, but we're planning for it, and because we're planning and strategizing, of course it's a big deal but were focused on helping the student complete," said Schmidbauer.

When Schmidbauer says 'complete,' she is referring to students earning their diploma. And she says Owens is seeing more students walking across the stage.

"Our students are continuing on, earning their degree and then going into the workforce and that's really what's more important in the state of Ohio right now," said Schmidbauer.

Despite the anticipated losses in enrollment, and cuts to programs and staff earlier in the year, the college is working to bring more people in to fill empty seats.

Schmidbauer says the college is working with their community partners, increasing outreach, and making sure the programs they offer can get students right into the workforce.

"Trends change, and as programs evolve, and careers evolve, we will continue to evolve our programs to make sure that we have options for students. so that they can have a timely job at an affordable price," said Schmidbauer.

The assistant dean says, at this point, the school is on track to meet their summer targets for enrollment. Plus, this will be the first year since 2010, that the school will finish with a net gain.

