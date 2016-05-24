Lucas County Canine Care and Control back open after parvovirus outbreak

The Lucas County Canine Care and Control is back open after the shelter faced a large parvovirus outbreak.

The shelter announced Tuesday on its Facebook page that the main LC4 shelter on Erie Street is back open for the intake of all dogs.

The adoption program will resume Wednesday. The shelter has more than 40 dogs who are looking for new homes.

If you would like to adopt a pup or volunteer with the Canine Control Center, click here.

