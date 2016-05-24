UT criminal justice students investigate mock homicide using cadaver

University of Toledo criminal Justice students took learning to another level Tuesday as they investigated a mock homicide using a cadaver.

It looked like a scene out of crime show, with blood on the floor and a body laying lifeless. The scene was a mock investigation for UT students.

“It's pretty exhilarating it's pretty cool I know most schools don't have the chance to actually do the things we are doing here. It’s pretty cool,” said Devin Cammon.

The fifth year senior was one of 20 students who took part in the investigation. The students are learning how to access a scene, while controlling the environment and also interviewing witnesses.

Senior Ashley Jemerson is the lead investigator.

“I think it's helping me decide when to be angry about something and decide when I should become angry about something and when I should talk to someone and sit them down and let them know when they are doing wrong,” said Jemerson.

Students also learned how to determine what is and what is not a part of the crime scene.

This is the 4th year the school has conducted a mock homicide, but this is the first year a cadaver has been used.

“There is a much more real feel because we actually have a real body and so that is more real life, they've got witnesses they've got evidence so, This is as close to real life as you can get,” said Jemerson.

“I think it's really awesome to see what we've been learning in class right now,” said John Schlageter.

The investigation took about five hours to complete, and in five weeks, after analyzing the evidence a mock trial will be held.

