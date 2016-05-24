Colleagues remember Central Catholic coach killed in CA accident

The Toledo community is remembering a coaching icon as colleagues share their stories of the Central Catholic legend.

Tom Santoro died last week after he was hit by a car while riding his bike on vacation in California.

He spent 20 years as a coach and mentor at Central Catholic High School. Outside of coaching, he was a health teacher, friend, traveler and husband.

Colleagues describe him as being as genuine as they come.

"I remember the year we were struggling a little bit up front," said Greg Dempsey, Central Catholics head football coach. "And I was like, 'we’ve got 20 lineman, you're telling me we have a problem?' He said 'Dempsey, I got a lot of change in my pocket, don’t mean I have a lot of money.'"

After his first year as Santoro’s successor, Greg Dempsey capped a successful season with a victory in the hall of fame game.

"And it was the only time I’ve ever been carried off the field after a win,” said Dempsey.

It wasn’t until recently that he learned why.

"One of our captains said Santoro took him by the arm and said 'he doesn’t walk off the field, you carry him,'" said Dempsey. "And he never told me that story."

Santoro stayed on staff until he retired in 2011. He told Dempsey he'd be back to coach, but only after a year of travel with his wife Susan.

"When he got back and told me 'Greg you know how I said I’d be back? Well I’m never coaching again. I’m going to spend my time traveling with my wife, it’s what I love to do'. Everyone thought he loved football so much, but when he got to compare apples to apples it was no contest,” said Dempsey.

Friend, coach, mentor, and husband. Tom Santoro’s legacy will be remembered.

