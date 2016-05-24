Local health leaders host forum to discuss Zika Virus

The Zika virus might have you worried heading into summer, and that’s why local leaders met Tuesday to discuss the impacts of the virus.

The topics of discussion ranged from the signs and symptoms of Zika and how you can contract it to things you can do to prevent mosquitoes from being around you and your home.

One of the experts who spoke Tuesday says 80 percent of those who get the Zika virus are asymptomatic, meaning they don't show any symptoms at all.

As stated in previous reports, the message was stressed that pregnant women are at the highest risk.

“The Centers for Disease Control are advising you not to travel to those pandemic areas, you know, it can lead to birth defects and so on,” said Shannon Lands.

Right now, in the United States, the only people who have the Zika virus are those who contracted it outside of the country.

While it hasn’t happened here in the Lucas County area, hospitals have procedures to follow in the event that it does.

“Hospitals are going to make sure that, that individual gets tested, and we have that protocol to follow to contact Ohio Department of Health and make sure that those individuals are being properly taken care of for it,” said Eric Zgodzinski, Director of communication and Environmental Services.

It takes two to 14 days after the bite to see clinical symptoms, which usually are resolved in two to seven days.

The Zika virus can be transferred through blood,urine, semen, saliva and breast milk.

