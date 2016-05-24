TPS Early College seniors walk the stage at graduation - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPS Early College seniors walk the stage at graduation

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

It's the first of many to come, Graduation day for some local high school students!

The Toledo Early College High School is the first to hold its graduation ceremony for the Class of 2016. 

This afternoon the students got their diplomas at the University of Toledo. 

Congrats to all the graduates!

