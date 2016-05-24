Papa John's pizza delivery driver robbed in south Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Papa John's pizza delivery driver robbed in south Toledo

A pizza delivery driver has been robbed in south Toledo.

It happened late last night on Mercer Court.

Police reports show a man walked up to a Papa John’s delivery driver and demanded him to put down the pizza’s he was carrying.

The man then took all of the driver’s money and pizza before running off.

Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

