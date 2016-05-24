Toledo man claims he was attacked because of race

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Charles Butler and Robert Paschalis are charged with felonious assault. (Source: Toledo Police Department)

A Toledo man is recovering after he says he was attacked because of the color of his skin.

Charles Butler, 33, and Robert Paschalis, 25, are both charged with felonious assault. Bulter is also charged with ethnic intimidation.

The victim told police he was loading tools into his truck on Lagrange Street when Butler and Paschalis approached him. Paschalis called the victim a derogatory term and Bulter used a racial slur.

Williams claims the two men started attacking him with a push broom and then punched and kicked him.

Police say Williams suffered facial fractures and eye damage.

Butler and Paschalis were arraigned Tuesday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.