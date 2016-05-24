Toledo man claims he was attacked because of race - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo man claims he was attacked because of race

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
Charles Butler and Robert Paschalis are charged with felonious assault. (Source: Toledo Police Department) Charles Butler and Robert Paschalis are charged with felonious assault. (Source: Toledo Police Department)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo man is recovering after he says he was attacked because of the color of his skin. 

Charles Butler, 33, and Robert Paschalis, 25, are both charged with felonious assault. Bulter is also charged with ethnic intimidation. 

The victim told police he was loading tools into his truck on Lagrange Street when Butler and Paschalis approached him. Paschalis called the victim a derogatory term and Bulter used a racial slur. 

Williams claims the two men started attacking him with a push broom and then punched and kicked him. 

Police say Williams suffered facial fractures and eye damage. 

Butler and Paschalis were arraigned Tuesday. 

