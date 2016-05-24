Father, son accused of holding 13-yr-old captive indicted for child endangerment, kidnapping

A father and son accused of holding a 13-year-old captive in the basement of their north Toledo home were indicted by a grand jury Tuesday.

Timothy Ciboro, 53, and Esten Ciboro, 27, now face felony charges of child endangering and kidnapping. If convicted they could serve up to 38 years in prison. This after a 13-year-old girl claimed she was held captive in their home for more than a year.

The young girl told police she was able to get away when the two men went for a jog last week. She says she was shackled to a support beam in the basement, fed spoiled and old scraps of food and forced to go to the bathroom in a bucket.

Timothy, a former Toledo firefighter, and his son Esten deny the claims.

On Monday, police served two search warrants to gather DNA from Timothy and Esten, and blood, saliva and hair samples were collected off the pair at the Lucas County Jail.

Police say gathering their DNA was necessary in order to match the DNA found inside the home on Noble Street, where police believe the two had the 13-year-old girl chained up.

The search warrant also mentions that a pair of handcuffs attached to a chain and padlock were previously found in the basement of the home. They were attached to a post in the basement, which matches up with the victim's story.

All information was presented to the jurors in the case Tuesday.

"We have this time frame, if a person is in custody, there are 10 days to have a preliminary hearing. So, if a person is in custody, we have to proceed much more quickly. Sometimes we simply can't complete the investigation in that amount of time and there for it takes a longer time to get the case to the grand jury," said Jeff Lingo, Lucas County prosecuting attorney.

But this case moved along pretty quickly. It was just a week ago that the young girl was found walking around the Port Authority building downtown.

Right now, Timothy and Esten Ciboro are being held at the Lucas County Jail.

A future trial date is yet to be set.

