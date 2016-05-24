Toledo couple accused of threatening witness pleads guilty - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo couple accused of threatening witness pleads guilty

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo couple accused of threatening a witness in their son's murder trial has pleaded guilty. 

John and Maytee Clarke admitted in court Monday to assaulting a woman in December of 2014. According to police reports, the couple followed Tiffany Williams, a known friend of their son, through an alley before stopping their vehicle. John then fired two shots at Williams, just missing her head, before fleeing the scene.

John pleaded guilty to felonious assault with a gun and could face 3 to 9 years in jail. Maytee pleaded guilty to one count of retaliation and could face anywhere from 9 to 36 months in jail. Her plea was an Alford Plea, meaning she does not admit to committing a crime. 

Both of the Clarkes are out on bond pending their sentencing, which won’t come until after the trial of former Toledo Police Officer Lt. Frank Ramirez

He's facing several charges connected to the case, including attempted murder. 

Ramirez has a court date set for the end of August. Both John and Maytee could be called to testify. 

