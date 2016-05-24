Toledo couple accused of threatening witness pleads guilty

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

John and Maytee Clarke were arrested in late December for the assault of Tiffany Williams. Lt. Frank Ramirez was later charged for his role in the assault.

A Toledo couple accused of threatening a witness in their son's murder trial has pleaded guilty.

John and Maytee Clarke admitted in court Monday to assaulting a woman in December of 2014. According to police reports, the couple followed Tiffany Williams, a known friend of their son, through an alley before stopping their vehicle. John then fired two shots at Williams, just missing her head, before fleeing the scene.

John pleaded guilty to felonious assault with a gun and could face 3 to 9 years in jail. Maytee pleaded guilty to one count of retaliation and could face anywhere from 9 to 36 months in jail. Her plea was an Alford Plea, meaning she does not admit to committing a crime.

Both of the Clarkes are out on bond pending their sentencing, which won’t come until after the trial of former Toledo Police Officer Lt. Frank Ramirez.

He's facing several charges connected to the case, including attempted murder.

Ramirez has a court date set for the end of August. Both John and Maytee could be called to testify.

