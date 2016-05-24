Trial for Toledo rape suspect who fled pushed back - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Trial for Toledo rape suspect who fled pushed back

Tanbir Singh (Source: WTOL) Tanbir Singh (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The trial for a man charged with raping a Toledo woman and then fleeing to another part of the state has been pushed back. 

Tanbir Singh, 20, was scheduled to go on trial Tuesday, May 24 for a rape that occurred back in September, but his trial has now been pushed back to June 28. 

U.S. Marshals tracked Singh down in the Akron area back in March after they say he fled following the rape. 

He now remains behind bars. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly