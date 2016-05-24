Toledo man arrested for robbery after returning to scene of crime

A Toledo man was arrested Friday for robbery after returning to the scene of the crime.

Jonathan Hall, 25, is now behind bars at the Lucas County Jail. He is accused of robbery the 7-Eleven on Western Avenue in south Toledo.

According to police, the victim says Hall had come into the store with a bloody hand Wednesday, May 18, and she allowed him to use the restroom to clean up. The next day, Thursday, May 19, he returned, this time wearing a hoodie over his head and a bandana over his face, threatening to hurt the clerk and demanding cash from the register, according to the victim. Then, on Friday, May 20, the victim says Hall came back to the store. After recognizing him as the robber the victim then called police.

Police say the victim recognized Hall's blue eyes, voice and shoes, which he was wearing during all three incidents.

A short time later police caught up with Hall and took him into custody, where he was identified by the victim.

Hall was arraigned Monday.

