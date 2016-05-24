Toledo man accused of murder in family feud pleads not guilty

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

A man accused of murder in what has become a feud between two Toledo families pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Telly Hopings, 22, is accused of shooting and killing Eugene Blackman, 36, back on May 8, 2016 at Lyric's Lounge.

Police believe the murder was in retaliation to the murder of Ronnie Hopings, who was shot dead in front of his kids back in March.

Telly Hopings' arraignment was originally scheduled for Wednesday, May 25, but was moved back to Tuesday, May 24 due to possible retaliation.

A large security presence was also in the courtroom. Six Lucas County deputies and four courtroom security officers, all in bullet proof vests, were there to make sure that nothing got out on hand.

"Without any kind of retaliation, without any kind of possible gang affiliation or any affiliation, emotions run high within families, as it would in any case of a death, and so, they are given a greater scrutiny to what our security needs are in the courtroom and building in general," said Roger Kerner, director of courthouse security.

Telly Hopings has been charged with aggravated murder, failure to comply and tampering with evidence. After his not guilty plea his bond was increased from $1 million to $1.1 million, with no 10 percent. Hopings will be back in court in June.

This is just one of several crimes the Toledo police believe to be related to the feud between the Hopings and the Blackmans.

