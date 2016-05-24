Boil advisories issued after three water main breaks in west Toledo

Boil water advisories were issued in west Toledo Tuesday morning after three separate water main breaks.

City of Toledo officials say a spike in water pressure due to a required pump change at the Collins Park Water Treatment Plant caused the breaks.

The largest happened around 4 a.m. at Secor near Central. Water gushed down the street, buckling the road and lifting it at least two feet.

A portion of Secor was blocked off so crews could make repairs. It's expected to reopen by the end of the day.

A boil advisory was issued for Secor Road from Central Avenue to Hughes Drive.

Crews also responded to water main breaks at Jackman and Eleanor, as well as Secor and Valleston.

Boil advisories have been issued for Eleanor Avenue from Jackman Road to Belmar, including 4505 Jackman Road and Valleston Parkway from Secor Road to Glenway Road, which includes Marthal Road, Cherry Valley Road and Glenway Road.

A fourth boil advisory was also issued for Spielbusch Avenue from State Street to Cherry Street due to repairs being made to the water system.

Two of the boil water advisories are in effect until Friday. The one at Secor and Central, as well as Spielbusch Avenue is in effect until Saturday.

Crews are hoping to have all three water main breaks fixed by the end of the day.

"We don't often have this that's why people are getting excited about it, but it's really nothing to be concerned about. There's no other damage expected in the system and we don't expect a repeat performance," said Janet Schroeder, City of Toledo.

