Point Place residents concerned about crime, ahead of summer

People in Point Place say when summer rolls around crime often goes up.

"Crime always has a bit of waves to it," said Debbie Speegle with Point Place Block Watch.

According to data from police at the group's Monday meeting, crime in this area has been relatively low. Block watch leaders say they know those numbers could change.

"School is going to be letting out so we could see an increase in misdemeanors, vandalism, things like that," said Speegle.

It's something she says has happened in years prior.

Neighbors will be watching for people knocking over decorations in people's yards. pulling flowers out, spray painting graffiti, and breaking into cars.

"Our neighbors should watch out for each other. Look out the window and report crime," said resident Dave Zobler.

That's what Toledo Police are encouraging people to do. They're asking people to be alert and make reports even if the crime seems small. Police then compile and analyze all of that data.

Debbie Speegle hopes parents get involved too.

"Be aware of where their kids are, what they're doing, and who they're hanging out with. That's very important," said Speegle.

If you notice crime in your neighborhood and want to make a report you can do so online by clicking here.

