Toledo Water Plant project on track, expected to cost more

Project leaders say the plan to fix Toledo's water treatment plant is right on track, but it will cost more money.

Ed Moore, Director of Public Utilities, says in 2011, the expansion and improvement project for Collin's Park Water Treatment Plant was estimated at $312 million.

Now, because of inflation and Harmful Algal Bloom improvements, Moore says the project will cost $500 million.

At a Toledo City Council committee meeting Monday, Warren Henry, program manager, got everyone up to date on the progress of the Collin's Park.

He says he plans to give updates to the group every quarter.

"There are several firm dates for projects that must be completed, and those dates are being met, actually we're finishing at, or ahead of schedule," said Henry.

The goal of the makeover is to correct deferred maintenance, add ozone to treat harmful toxins like microcystin, and build two key water treatment basins. Those basins are expected to be completed in 2020.

"They're to provide redundant capacities so that we can take large sections of the plants out of service, which we have not been able to do before, so that we can replace equipment to extended preventative maintenance," said Henry.

Part of the program is funded by your dollars.Toledo City Council approved a water rate increase through 2018 which pays for $312 million of the project.

Councilmember Lindsay Webb says the water improvement plans are solid, but she does have concerns about keeping the project funded after the rate increase runs out.

"Slightly less than half of the $500 million remains unfunded," said Webb. "So future councils at a future point are going to have to make decisions about how to move forward with the rate increases."

Moore says they'll look for another water rate increase in 2018 to fund the $188 million.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.