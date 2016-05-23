Poor Sports: The price kids pay when parents act like lunatics

If you take a drive through most towns right now, you'll likely hear an umpire making the call, the crack of the bat and cheering fans, all signs of America’s pastime.

It’s almost summertime and youth baseball leagues across the country are taking the diamond.

But it’s not all fun and games. What started as a nice day at the ballpark can take a turn.

Whether or not you’ve been to a youth sporting event, chances are you’ve seen sports rage.

Changing the Game Project says 99 percent of youth athletes say they don’t want their parents saying anything from the sidelines during their games.

And here’s the kicker, when they asked the parents what they think their kids want them to say on the sidelines, they know they don’t want them saying anything, yet they do it anyway.

So what makes people snap and act out that way?

“I think a lot of people are reacting for ways that we really don’t understand, and it might not just be that they’re out of control or that they have rage issues, it might be that they’re really anxious and they think they’re supposed to do something to help their child,” said Dr. Ruth Ann Tetz.

Dr. Tetz is a psychologist who works with current and former athletes at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. She says there could be a variety of reasons why people lash out during youth sporting events.

“Maybe their father or their mother was a rage person, and so they learned that if you love your child, you are as loud or louder than anyone else, but again, if you think about what the research says, the louder the parent does make the child a better athlete,” she said.

She adds that parents think they’re doing their child a service, when in actuality, it’s just the opposite.

“These parents really believe that they’re doing their child a service," Dr. Tetz said. "They love their child, they want their child to be successful. So, often times you have these parents that believe they’re doing the right thing, but they don’t realize that they’re taking away the joy, which then makes a child not want to play anymore.”

And, like those who were bullied growing up, so too can youth athletes feel the pain of sports rage later on in life.

“A lot of the adults who no longer play sports talk about the fact that they were such disappointments to their parents," she said.

And unlike the game, sometimes the rage doesn’t end after the teams shake hands.

“If they didn’t have a good practice, or if they didn’t seem to try hard enough that they would hear about it, not only on the ride home, but there’d also be comments made at the dinner table," Dr. Tetz said.

Some local coaches say, sports rage is one of the reasons why there is a decline in participation and willing coaches.

“I’ve seen first-hand people that are good people, who myself I would love to see them coach my kids, that step away. They’re stepping away from athletics all together," said LJ Archambeau.

The National Alliance for Sports reported that about 20 million kids register for youth sports each year, but by the time they reach the age of 13, 70 percent of them will have quit that sport or sports all together.

“As a kid you’re focused on your next at-bat or what’s going on with your buddies, and you’re concerned about getting your slush after the game and hoping you win. I think parents blow it up and make it bigger after the game than really what it needs to be," Archambeau said.

Archambeau played baseball at the youth level all the way through college. He’s a parent of four athletes, and is a coach and vice president of the Maumee Little League. He says not only are parents thinking they’re doing the right thing for their kids, but they’re also basing their kids’ future on their athletic ability.

“They think that whether or not their kid goes to college is predicated on their sports ability. Understand that scholarships are not going to be issued because of what they did as an 11 or 12-year-old," he said.

According to the NCAA, 8 million high school students currently participate in sports in the United States. Of that, less than 500,000 will compete at NCAA schools across all divisions. And as for turning pro, only a fraction will make it to that level. In fact, about 2 percent of collegiate baseball players make it to the big leagues.

“Our kids are here to play baseball. And I emphasize the word play. Too many people want to make it work," Archambeau said.

In efforts to stop sports rage, the Maumee Little League, which is the only local organization whose teams can qualify for the Little League World Series, came up with a Sport Parent Code of Conduct Form that every parent has to sign before their child can play.

“As a board we sat down and put together a code of conduct to make sure people kind of kept themselves in check and realize these kids are out here trying to get better and have life skills and learn different things as they go along," said Jason Heard.

Heard is a coach, parent and president of the Maumee Little League. He’s been with the league 12 years and says this code of conduct was implemented in 2008.

“It’s a subtle reminder that these are little kids and they’re out playing America’s greatest pastime and having a great time, and as serious as it may be to you, for them, these are lifelong memories that they’re just kids and that they’re going to look back on their childhood," Heard said.

It’s not just Maumee Little League, little league’s nationwide have similar tactics, some even making the parents take a sportsmanship course before their kids can ever step foot on the field.

While there could be a variety of triggers, and a variety of ways to handle sports rage, at the end of the day everyone involved wants the same as the parents - what’s best for their child.

“Understand that they are here to have fun. Let the kids go get their slushies at the end of the game and you can use it as a life lesson for them, for what’s going to happen in the future," Archambeau said.

WTOL 11 also spoke with a local umpire who's been umpiring on and off for 20 years. He says 10 years ago sports rage was prevalent at the junior high and high school levels, but for about the last five years it's shifted to the younger little league levels.

While he says sports rage is an issue, he admits to also seeing the positive impact the local little leagues have had in turning it around.

But as Dr. Tetz, Archambeau and Heard all say, it's an effort that needs to be made by all parties with the child's enjoyment at the forefront.

