Violent weekend in Toledo after 6 shootings, 2 outside of after-hours club

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A violent weekend in the city of Toledo after six shootings leave seven people hurt.

The shootings happened in all parts of the city, but police say two of the shootings are a concern because they happened at brand new after hour clubs.

Neighbors who were too scared to go on camera after this shootings say they knew something like this would happen.

“You was waiting for something to happen sooner or later,” said a neighbor.

Police say the after hours hang out was once a long-time laundry mat.

“From the time they opened people would spill out on the front of the property.”

Sunday just before 3 A.M., police responded after two men were shot inside.



"I was actually in my drive way I seen the flash and heard the gunfire,” said Michael Smith.

Police say this is one of two newer after hours clubs that have started up.

“It seems like once we do some enforcement action at one club a lot of times they will pop up somewhere else,” said Lt. Joe Heffernan.

The second club is located on Campbell and Junction in Central Toledo, which was the scene of another shooting from over the weekend. One man was shot outside the after hours club early this morning.

Neighbors in both communities want the places closed down before there is another scene like this

“Just take the after hours clubs someplace else not in a neighborhood where you have kids playing. Take it somewhere else.”

If you have any information on either of the shootings or know of any after hours clubs operating in the city of Toledo, call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

