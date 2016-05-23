Former Sylvania teacher returns home after biking around U.S. fo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Former Sylvania teacher returns home after biking around U.S. for cause

A former Sylvania teacher has made it home after biking thousands of miles for a cause.  

Alan Thompson started his journey on August 17, 2015. He traveled the perimeter of the United States, raising money for both Habitat for Humanity and Save the Children - more than $17,000 to be exact. 

Along the way Thompson stopped at various locations, lending a hand where he could.  

