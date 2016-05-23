TPS student arrested after bringing loaded gun to school, owner could face charges

A Toledo Public School student was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to school Monday.

It happened at Riverside Elementary School. The principal of the school says a volunteer in the cafeteria noticed the student was acting strange during breakfast at the school, so she took him to the principal's office, where they discovered the gun in the boy's pocket. He said he was planning to run away from home.

In a letter sent home to parents school officials say no students or faculty members were in danger and that the student was apprehended immediately.

The 13-year-old was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and violating the safe schools act.

WTOL 11 also learned that the student took the 9 millimeter from his mother's boyfriend. We're told the boyfriend could also face charges.

Police say parents need to talk to their kids about gun safety.

"You think somebody at your school has brought a firearm, you need to tell somebody right away. If you see something, say something," said Lt. Joe Heffernan.

Again, Toledo Public Schools says students were never in danger.

The teen will be back in court next month.

