Possible flyer scam hitting Sylvania, other suburbs of Toledo

A possible flyer scam is hitting subdivisions in Toledo suburbs.

Sylvania police say what the flyer is telling residents to do to get their addresses painted on the curb is unnecessary.

“Here in Sylvania there is no requirement to have that address posted,” said Rick Schnnor, Captain of the Sylvania police department.

The flyer tells residents to pay cash to get the address on the curb repainted.

With no company name or phone number listed on the flyer, many people who live in Sylvania were suspicious and called police before dishing out the cash.

Sylvania police don't know who is passing out the fliers but don't have any vendors who do this type of work registered with the city.

“We really like to have any vendors soliciting in the city of Sylvania to come in, get a license a register get a background check so that the residents know there is a level of safety with the people they are encountering at their door,” said Captain Schnoor.

Captain Schnoor says he has been contacted by those living in other cities and townships who have also found this flier in their mailbox.

Sylvania police also want to alert folks that the IRS scam is still going around. Those living in Sylvania, especially the elderly, are being called and told they owe backed taxes.

Police say the government will never call you to collect a debt. They will send you a notice in the mail.

