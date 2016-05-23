Cardinal Stritch, St. Kateri to offer bus services for students in the fall

Hundreds of Cardinal Stritch and St. Kateri students will have a new way to get to school next year.

At the start of the 2016-2017 school year Cardinal Stritch and St. Kateri will offer morning bus services for students in Point Place.

As of now 123 students are signed up for the new service, which is about a quarter of the entire student body.

This is because of the growing number of families from the point place community enrolling in the school. Some as a result of the closing of St. John the Baptist.

The school currently has a bus picking up students in south and west Toledo.

“Getting your kids to school can be a challenge and one thing we want to do is keep catholic education accessible for our families and a small part of that is in transportation,” said Kevin Mullan, of Cardinal Stritch Academy.



The Bus fee is $150 for families.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.